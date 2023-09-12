IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Why Libyan authorities can’t specify death toll in massive flooding

    01:44

  • Drone footage shows destruction in Moroccan town near earthquake epicenter

    01:35

  • Video shows Kim Jong Un meeting with Russian officials

    00:30
  • Now Playing

    Cellphone video shows destroyed dam that contributed to catastrophic flooding of Derna, Libya

    01:02
  • UP NEXT

    Watch: American trapped deep in Turkish cave hoisted to surface

    02:17

  • Rescuers in Morocco struggle to reach hard hit remote areas

    01:33

  • North Korean leader Kim Jong Un arrives in Russia for meeting with President Putin

    03:43

  • Iranian president talks prisoner swap, $6 billion deal with US

    01:01

  • Kim Jong Un arrives in Russia for face-to-face meeting with Putin

    02:08

  • Moroccan man returns to find his childhood home was flattened by earthquake

    01:01

  • Escaped crocodiles add to perils of floods in southern China

    00:35

  • Chile renews search for victims of a dictatorship from fifty years ago

    03:31

  • Portuguese distillery spills over 500,000 gallons of wine onto streets

    00:22

  • American explorer rescued after being trapped underground in Turkey cave

    01:40

  • Search for Morocco earthquake survivors underway

    02:50

  • Thousands feared dead after flooding rips through Libya

    01:08

  • ‘We have nothing’: Remote Moroccan villages struggle to get aid

    01:12

  • Watch: American carried through Turkish cave on stretcher during rescue

    02:38

  • A town square flattened by Morocco's catastrophic earthquake

    01:18

  • Watch: Aid distributed in Amizmiz, devastated by Morocco's earthquake

    00:43

NBC News

Cellphone video shows destroyed dam that contributed to catastrophic flooding of Derna, Libya

01:02

About a quarter of Derna, home to 125,000 people, was wiped out after dams burst in a storm, the authorities said.Sept. 12, 2023

Get more newsLiveonNBC News Now

  • Why Libyan authorities can’t specify death toll in massive flooding

    01:44

  • Drone footage shows destruction in Moroccan town near earthquake epicenter

    01:35

  • Video shows Kim Jong Un meeting with Russian officials

    00:30
  • Now Playing

    Cellphone video shows destroyed dam that contributed to catastrophic flooding of Derna, Libya

    01:02
  • UP NEXT

    Watch: American trapped deep in Turkish cave hoisted to surface

    02:17

  • Rescuers in Morocco struggle to reach hard hit remote areas

    01:33
Get more newsLiveonNBC News Now

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All