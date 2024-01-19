IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Morning Rundown: Trump lawyers warn of 'bedlam' if he's left off ballots, study finds possible cause of long Covid, and hero teen saves baby after parents electrocuted

NBC News

Video shows doomed Peregrine lunar lander firing thrusters on its way to re-entry

00:34

Astrobotic Technology's doomed moon lander met a fiery end Thursday, burning up in Earth’s atmosphere to end its mission. Video captured its thrusters being fired over Australia.Jan. 19, 2024

