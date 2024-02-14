IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • Now Playing

    Ukrainian military video said to show a naval drone attack on a Russian landing ship

    00:53
  • UP NEXT

    Ukraine says delay in U.S. aid from Congress is impacting battlefield

    01:54

  • Non-profit pushes for U.S. aid to help demine Ukraine

    04:31

  • Ousted Ukrainian commander Gen. Zaluzhny awarded highest accolade

    00:39

  • Tucker Carlson releases interview with Russian President Vladimir Putin

    02:27

  • Video said to show Ukrainian attack on Russian warship off Crimea

    02:01

  • Russian rock band critical of war with Ukraine face deportation from Thailand

    01:17

  • Ukraine's Zelenskyy calls for international investigation into Belgorod plane crash

    00:56

  • Russians accuse Ukraine of shooting down plane carrying Ukrainian POWs

    00:55

  • How global conflict is affecting oil prices and supply chain

    02:12

  • Video shows crash of Russian jet allegedly carrying Ukrainian POWs

    01:57

  • Russian military jet carrying Ukrainian POWs crashes

    02:05

  • Eyewitness video shows Russian military transport plane crash near Ukraine

    00:57

  • Russian missile strikes kill at least 5 people in Kharkiv

    00:50

  • Kyiv residents seek shelter in a subway station amid Russian attacks

    00:46

  • What Biden’s meeting with Congressional leaders accomplished

    01:29

  • Russian women call for mobilized men to return home from the Ukraine war

    01:18

  • ‘Ukraine is not alone’: U.K. pledges nearly $3.2B of military aid

    01:09

  • Explosions and smoke seen across Kyiv as Russia launches massive air attack

    01:11

  • Missile attack by Ukraine kills more than a dozen in Russia, Russian officials report

    01:29

NBC News

Ukrainian military video said to show a naval drone attack on a Russian landing ship

00:53

Ukraine's military said it had attacked and sunk the Caesar Kunikov, a Russian landing ship, in the Black Sea using naval drones. The report was not immediately confirmed by Russia.Feb. 14, 2024

Get more newsLiveon
  • Now Playing

    Ukrainian military video said to show a naval drone attack on a Russian landing ship

    00:53
  • UP NEXT

    Ukraine says delay in U.S. aid from Congress is impacting battlefield

    01:54

  • Non-profit pushes for U.S. aid to help demine Ukraine

    04:31

  • Ousted Ukrainian commander Gen. Zaluzhny awarded highest accolade

    00:39

  • Tucker Carlson releases interview with Russian President Vladimir Putin

    02:27

  • Video said to show Ukrainian attack on Russian warship off Crimea

    02:01
Get more newsLiveon

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All