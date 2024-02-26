IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Video shows farmers driving tractors into Brussels as part of a protest
NBC News

Video shows farmers driving tractors into Brussels as part of a protest

Farmers clashed with police in Brussels near the European Union’s headquarters during a protest against red tape and cheap imports that do not have to meet the E.U.’s high standards.Feb. 26, 2024

