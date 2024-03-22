IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Video shows fire at scene of reported Moscow shooting attack
March 22, 202400:48

  • Video appears to show shots fired inside Russian concert hall

    04:46

  • Dozens of casualties reported after attack on Russian concert hall

    02:23
  • Now Playing

    Video shows fire at scene of reported Moscow shooting attack

    00:48
  • UP NEXT

    Putin speaks after winning fifth term

    01:49

  • Putin says he supported Navalny swap for prisoners held in West

    02:29

  • Putin says he supported Navalny swap for prisoners held in West

    02:29

  • A look into Putin's nearly 30 year reign over Russia

    05:43

  • NBC News reports from inside a Moscow polling station as Russian presidential election begins

    01:08

  • President Putin says Russia is ready for a nuclear war

    01:15

  • Navalny's widow calls on supporters to join an election day protest against Putin

    01:03

  • Funeral for Alexei Navalny draws thousands of Russians

    01:39

  • Roses, tears and a solemn goodbye: Mourners honor the memory of Alexei Navalny

    00:40

  • Thousands attend Alexei Navalny funeral as Russian police monitor closely

    04:12

  • Crowd chants his name as Alexei Navalny's coffin is carried from church

    00:30

  • Thousands gather as Alexei Navalny is laid to rest in Moscow

    02:37

  • Long lines of mourners shown on Alexei Navalny's YouTube channel

    00:56

  • WATCH: Crowds applaud and chant as Navalny's hearse arrives

    00:31

  • Alexei Navalny's farewell and funeral to be held in Moscow

    01:00

  • Funeral of Alexei Navalny to take place in Moscow

    01:23

  • Putin addresses nation as detained ballerina's appeal is denied

    01:42

NBC News

Video shows fire at scene of reported Moscow shooting attack

00:48

Smoke can be seen billowing from the Crocus City Hall, a concert venue in the Moscow area, where gunmen are reported to have shot a number of people.March 22, 2024

Get more newsLiveon

  • Video appears to show shots fired inside Russian concert hall

    04:46

  • Dozens of casualties reported after attack on Russian concert hall

    02:23
  • Now Playing

    Video shows fire at scene of reported Moscow shooting attack

    00:48
  • UP NEXT

    Putin speaks after winning fifth term

    01:49

  • Putin says he supported Navalny swap for prisoners held in West

    02:29

  • Putin says he supported Navalny swap for prisoners held in West

    02:29
Get more newsLiveon

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All