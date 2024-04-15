Watch lawmakers brawl as Georgian Parliament considers 'foreign agent' bill

- Now Playing
Watch lawmakers brawl as Georgian Parliament considers 'foreign agent' bill00:38
- UP NEXT
Video shows deadly blaze destroying Istanbul nightclub01:34
At least one student dies in Finland school shooting00:37
Pope Francis tells priests to consider their own sins in Holy Thursday address01:50
Timeline: How the attack at a Moscow concert hall unfolded01:57
NBC News obtains an exclusive look at airborne security for the Paris Olympics01:24
Traditional Paris cafe waiters' race resumes after a 13-year gap01:01
Irish prime minister makes surprise resignation announcement01:25
American man sentenced to life in prison for attacking two U.S. women in Germany, killing one00:40
France inscribes the right to abortion in its constitution00:37
Video shows farmers driving tractors into Brussels as part of a protest00:39
Deadly fire engulfs entire apartment building in Valencia, Spain00:40
King Charles III references cancer diagnosis as he meets with U.K. prime minister00:55
Two rescued after sinkhole swallows cars in Naples, Italy00:47
Alexei Navalany’s wife calls for defeat of Putin’s ‘horrific regime’01:57
Landmark legislation as Greece legalizes same-sex marriage00:23
NATO chief criticizes Trump's remarks about not defending allies01:42
'Let's be serious': E.U.'s top diplomat responds to Trump's NATO remarks00:50
Eiffel Tower model made from matchsticks will enter the record books01:20
King Charles seen in public for first time since cancer diagnosis00:59
- Now Playing
Watch lawmakers brawl as Georgian Parliament considers 'foreign agent' bill00:38
- UP NEXT
Video shows deadly blaze destroying Istanbul nightclub01:34
At least one student dies in Finland school shooting00:37
Pope Francis tells priests to consider their own sins in Holy Thursday address01:50
Timeline: How the attack at a Moscow concert hall unfolded01:57
NBC News obtains an exclusive look at airborne security for the Paris Olympics01:24
Play All