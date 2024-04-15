IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Watch lawmakers brawl as Georgian Parliament considers 'foreign agent' bill
April 15, 202400:38
NBC News

Watch lawmakers brawl as Georgian Parliament considers 'foreign agent' bill

00:38

Georgian lawmakers came to blows in Tbilisi as ruling party legislators looked set to advance a controversial bill on "foreign agents" that has been criticized by Western countries and sparked protests at home.April 15, 2024

