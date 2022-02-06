IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • Now Playing

    Video shows group trapped on ice on Lake Erie

    01:11
  • UP NEXT

    Charlotte historians push to restore Jim Crow-era school for community education

    00:57

  • South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem signs trans athlete ban into law

    07:29

  • Plane makes hard landing at Las Vegas airport

    00:42

  • Tennessee Waffle House shooter found guilty in 2018 killing of 4

    02:34

  • Ex-employees detail alleged harassment by Washington Commanders owner Daniel Snyder

    02:54

  • Tennessee Waffle House shooter found guilty in 2018 killing of four

    01:04

  • Ohio family sues fertility doctor after DNA test reveals woman not biologically related to her dad

    01:42

  • Watch: Video shows moment Brooklyn house exploded that destroyed 3 homes

    00:39

  • Mikaela Shiffrin is on the brink of Olympic history at the Beijing Games

    03:04

  • Athletes to watch at the Winter Olympics

    02:05

  • Bodycam footage released in fatal police shooting of Amir Locke

    01:51

  • Oklahoma authorities search for driver who killed boy in hit-and-run while sledding

    00:44

  • Girlfriend charged in death of Boston police officer

    01:53

  • Gregory and Travis McMichael withdraw guilty pleas ahead of Arbery federal trial

    02:59

  • Deadly listeria outbreak linked to bagged salad

    00:22

  • Community activists decry Minneapolis police shooting

    01:37

  • Bodycam shows Minneapolis police fatally shoot Amir Locke during no-knock raid

    01:43

  • Tennessee man charged with murder of newborn daughter and her mother

    01:22

  • Gregory McMichael withdraws guilty plea ahead of federal Ahmaud Arbery trial

    03:42

NBC News

Video shows group trapped on ice on Lake Erie

01:11

Video shows 20 people stranded on the ice on Lake Erie. They were on an ice floe that separated from land near Catawba Island. The coast guard rescued the group by boat and helicopter and no injuries were reported.Feb. 6, 2022

  • Now Playing

    Video shows group trapped on ice on Lake Erie

    01:11
  • UP NEXT

    Charlotte historians push to restore Jim Crow-era school for community education

    00:57

  • South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem signs trans athlete ban into law

    07:29

  • Plane makes hard landing at Las Vegas airport

    00:42

  • Tennessee Waffle House shooter found guilty in 2018 killing of 4

    02:34

  • Ex-employees detail alleged harassment by Washington Commanders owner Daniel Snyder

    02:54

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All