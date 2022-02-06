Video shows group trapped on ice on Lake Erie

Video shows 20 people stranded on the ice on Lake Erie. They were on an ice floe that separated from land near Catawba Island. The coast guard rescued the group by boat and helicopter and no injuries were reported.Feb. 6, 2022
