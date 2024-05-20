IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Video shows groups celebrating Raisi’s death in London and Berlin
May 20, 202400:58

  • Former Iranian political prisoner reacts to news of Raisi’s death

    00:43

  • RFK Jr. lists past Iranian president as a leader the U.S. president should meet

    01:07
  • Now Playing

    Video shows groups celebrating Raisi’s death in London and Berlin

    00:58
  • UP NEXT

    ICC chief prosecutor seeks arrest warrant for Netanyahu and Hamas leader for war crimes

    02:54

  • Iran declares 5 days of mourning after president dies in helicopter crash

    02:34

  • Watch: IAEA chief leads a minute's silence for Iranian president and foreign minister

    00:49

  • Iranian president Ebrahim Raisi killed in helicopter crash

    04:28

  • Video said to show helicopter crash site where Iranian President Raisi was killed

    00:44

  • Iranian video shows Red Crescent workers carrying covered body on a stretcher

    00:27

  • Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi and others found dead at the site of a helicopter crash

    02:54

  • Hamas among the first to respond to the death of the Iranian president

    01:11

  • Death of Iranian president could see rise of Revolutionary Guard

    03:56

  • Search for Iran’s president underway after helicopter crash

    03:19

  • Sen. Schumer: No evidence of ‘foul play’ in Iranian president’s helicopter crash

    00:29

  • Group prayers take place in Tehran for Iran’s president following chopper crash

    01:11

  • Afghanistan pounded by deadly flooding after heavy seasonal rains

    00:44

  • Mexican taco stand earns first Michelin star

    01:55

  • Trucks carry aid from new U.S.-built pier in Gaza

    00:58

  • Israeli military recovers bodies of three hostages from Gaza

    03:47

  • Israel identifies bodies of three hostages recovered from Gaza

    01:20

NBC News

Video shows groups celebrating Raisi’s death in London and Berlin

00:58

Iranian expatriates and others opposed to the country’s government gathered outside of embassies in Berlin and London to celebrate the death of President Ebrahim Raisi.May 20, 2024

Get more newsLiveon

  • Former Iranian political prisoner reacts to news of Raisi’s death

    00:43

  • RFK Jr. lists past Iranian president as a leader the U.S. president should meet

    01:07
  • Now Playing

    Video shows groups celebrating Raisi’s death in London and Berlin

    00:58
  • UP NEXT

    ICC chief prosecutor seeks arrest warrant for Netanyahu and Hamas leader for war crimes

    02:54

  • Iran declares 5 days of mourning after president dies in helicopter crash

    02:34

  • Watch: IAEA chief leads a minute's silence for Iranian president and foreign minister

    00:49
Get more newsLiveon

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All