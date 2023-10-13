IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

EXCLUSIVE: 'Top secret' Hamas documents show terrorists intentionally targeted elementary schools and a youth center

  • Family of missing Americans in Israel detail their talk with Biden

  • Questions emerge over Israeli Defense Forces' delayed response

    Video shows Hamas rocket launches and Israeli airstrikes in Gaza

    Israeli man discovers 2 family members have been taken hostage

  • Israelis come together to mourn the lives of lone soldiers 

  • ‘Rescue Gaza!’: Desperate plea as Palestinians struggle to find safety

  • Palestinian doctor in Gaza describes the current situation amid bombings

  • Watch: NBC News crew takes cover during rocket fire near Israel border

  • Biden spoke to families of unaccounted for Americans

  • Gaza City resident Salma Shurrab prepares to leave her home

  • Texas mother tries to help husband trapped in Gaza City

  • WATCH: Residents of Gaza City pack into vehicles and head south after Israel's warning

  • What does Israel’s evacuation order in Gaza mean for hostages?

  • Israeli military faces multiple obstacles in hostage rescues

  • Rallies in support of Palestinians of the Gaza Strip held across the world

  • Panic and fear in Gaza ahead of a highly anticipated ground attack

  • US boosts security after former Hamas head calls for day of anger

  • Israel is trying to warn civilians, but it will get bloody, analyst says

  • Israel issues warning for civilians in Northern Gaza: Evacuate now

  • WATCH: Israel drops leaflets telling Gaza City residents to flee south

Video shows Hamas rocket launches and Israeli airstrikes in Gaza

Aerial footage released by the Israeli Defense Forces shows Hamas rocket launches from the Gaza Strip, and explosions from IDF retaliatory airstrikes.Oct. 13, 2023

