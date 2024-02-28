IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Video shows heavy smoke, flames from Texas wildfire
Feb. 28, 202401:01
    Video shows heavy smoke, flames from Texas wildfire

Video shows heavy smoke, flames from Texas wildfire

Video captured heavy smoke and flames from the Smokehouse Creek wildfire in Canadian, Texas. The blaze has forced residents to evacuate and cut off power to thousands.Feb. 28, 2024

