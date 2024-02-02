IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

BREAKING: Fani Willis, the DA who charged Trump in Georgia, subpoenaed by House GOP

  • Now Playing

    Video shows huge fireball after massive gas explosion in Nairobi

    01:20
  • UP NEXT

    Democratic Republic of Congo extends election after first day of violence

    03:47

  • Oscar Pistorius granted parole from January 2024

    01:43

  • Watch: Hundreds protest incompetence and corruption in Derna after catastrophic flooding

    01:07

  • Eyewitness video captures Derna's wadi overflowing during deadly floods

    00:58

  • Derna resident describes being trapped in floodwaters up to his neck

    02:08

  • ‘We live in the open and we have nothing’: Moroccan villagers appeal for help

    01:44

  • '360-degree destruction': Sky News' Alex Crawford reports from the center of Derna

    02:39

  • Drone video captures scale of catastrophic Libya flooding

    01:41

  • Eyewitness tells of 60-foot wall of water flooding Derna, Libya

    01:12

  • Video shows the heartbreaking recovery of bodies from Libya's devastating floods

    01:10

  • Thousands dead or missing after catastrophic flooding in Derna, Libya

    01:39

  • Drone footage shows destruction in Moroccan town near earthquake epicenter

    01:35

  • Cellphone video shows destroyed dam that contributed to catastrophic flooding of Derna, Libya

    01:02

  • Moroccan man returns to find his childhood home was flattened by earthquake

    01:01

  • ‘We have nothing’: Remote Moroccan villages struggle to get aid

    01:12

  • A town square flattened by Morocco's catastrophic earthquake

    01:18

  • Watch: Aid distributed in Amizmiz, devastated by Morocco's earthquake

    00:43

  • Rescue teams search Morocco earthquake wreckage using their bare hands

    00:42

  • Soldiers in Gabon declare coup after president wins re-election

    02:17

NBC News

Video shows huge fireball after massive gas explosion in Nairobi

01:20

Eyewitness video captured a huge fireball following the deadly explosion of a vehicle loaded with gas that ignited homes and warehouses in Kenya's capital and left around 270 people injured.Feb. 2, 2024

Get more newsLiveon
  • Now Playing

    Video shows huge fireball after massive gas explosion in Nairobi

    01:20
  • UP NEXT

    Democratic Republic of Congo extends election after first day of violence

    03:47

  • Oscar Pistorius granted parole from January 2024

    01:43

  • Watch: Hundreds protest incompetence and corruption in Derna after catastrophic flooding

    01:07

  • Eyewitness video captures Derna's wadi overflowing during deadly floods

    00:58

  • Derna resident describes being trapped in floodwaters up to his neck

    02:08
Get more newsLiveon

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All