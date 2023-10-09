IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Israeli dad is missing after rushing to save daughter from festival attack

  • Israeli warplanes pummel the Gaza Strip as it regains control of land

    Israeli military gathering east and north of the Gaza Strip as 300,000 reservists are called up

    Father pleads for safe return of family taken hostage from Israel

  • Inside the desperate search for hostages captured in Hamas attack

  • US congressman details terrifying escape with family from Israel

  • White House sends aid to Israel, moves US warships closer to area

  • What is Iran's role in deadly attack on Israel by Hamas?

  • Israel retaliates against Hamas with missile attacks in Gaza Strip

  • Israel strikes over 500 targets overnight in Gaza City

  • Gaza residents stunned by ferocity of Israeli airstrikes

  • Drone video shows aftermath of Hamas attack on music festival in Negev desert

  • Senate Majority Leader Schumer calls on China to support Israel

  • Travelers returning to the U.S. from Israel describe their experience

  • Co-founder of U.S. tour group stuck in Israel hopeful they can leave soon

  • Arizona pastor stuck in Israel after Hamas attack speaks out

  • ‘Mommy, help us’: Israeli mother recalls last moments speaking with missing daughter

  • Americans could be among those taken hostage during Hamas attack, Blinken says

  • Hundreds of airstrikes bring buildings crashing in Gaza as gun battles rage in Israel

  • U.S. to send military assets closer to Israel, Pentagon announces

Israeli military gathering east and north of the Gaza Strip as 300,000 reservists are called up

Video shows Israeli military buildup east and north of the Gaza Strip as reservists are called up in the battle against Hamas militants.Oct. 9, 2023

  • Now Playing

