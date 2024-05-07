IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Video shows Israeli tanks entering the Palestinian side of the Rafah crossing
May 7, 202400:43
  • Now Playing

    Video shows Israeli tanks entering the Palestinian side of the Rafah crossing

    00:43
  • UP NEXT

    Hamas says it agrees to Gaza cease-fire plan

    02:25

  • Pro-Palestinian protesters attempt to interrupt Met Gala

    01:58

  • Israeli mediators continuing cease-fire talks is ‘relatively good sign,’ says hostage family member

    06:23

  • Israeli officials to meet tonight to discuss Hamas' response to cease-fire deal

    03:43

  • White House 'currently reviewing' Hamas response to cease-fire proposal

    02:10

  • Special report: Hamas accepts cease-fire proposal from Egypt and Qatar

    06:23

  • Hamas accepts Gaza cease-fire proposal

    03:01

  • Columbia University cancels commencement ceremony after campus protests

    02:51

  • Israel military calls for evacuation in Rafah ahead expected strike

    02:16

  • Video shows Muwasi, an Israeli-declared humanitarian area near the Gaza coast

    00:25

  • Palestinians leave eastern Rafah after Israeli warnings to evacuate the area

    00:54

  • Israeli military instructs about 100,000 people to evacuate from east Rafah

    01:29

  • Israel closes major crossing into Gaza after it said Hamas fired rockets towards border

    01:24

  • Campus clashes continue as graduation season begins

    02:06

  • Top UN aid official says north Gaza is in ‘full-blown famine’

    02:05

  • Hamas calls for end to war in latest cease-fire proposal

    01:36

  • LAPD tears down protest encampment at USC

    01:14

  • U.S. college protests give Gazan students 'glimpse of hope'

    01:02

  • ‘There’s never a last opportunity:’ relative of Hamas captive offers view on hostage negotiations

    05:10

NBC News

Video shows Israeli tanks entering the Palestinian side of the Rafah crossing

00:43

Video provided by the Israeli military showed tanks entering the Palestinian side of the Rafah crossing in its latest offensive against Hamas in Gaza.May 7, 2024

Get more newsLiveon
  • Now Playing

    Video shows Israeli tanks entering the Palestinian side of the Rafah crossing

    00:43
  • UP NEXT

    Hamas says it agrees to Gaza cease-fire plan

    02:25

  • Pro-Palestinian protesters attempt to interrupt Met Gala

    01:58

  • Israeli mediators continuing cease-fire talks is ‘relatively good sign,’ says hostage family member

    06:23

  • Israeli officials to meet tonight to discuss Hamas' response to cease-fire deal

    03:43

  • White House 'currently reviewing' Hamas response to cease-fire proposal

    02:10
Get more newsLiveon

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All