Video shows jet ski 'Chinese man used to travel to South Korea'

South Korea's coast guard said it had detained a Chinese man in his 30s after he had traveled from China on a 1,800 cc jet ski, wearing a life jacket and helmet and carrying a telescope, compass and five containers of fuel.Aug. 23, 2023

