IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Video shows LAPD officer fatally shoot man holding knife
May 21, 202401:05
  • Now Playing

    Video shows LAPD officer fatally shoot man holding knife

    01:05
  • UP NEXT

    Former Japanese internment camp becomes country's newest national historic site

    02:22

  • Taiwanese-American creator revamps childhood foods with Asian twists

    01:57

  • Asian American women soar in professional golf

    01:45

  • Biden celebrates AAPI heritage month at White House

    02:39

  • ‘A lot of Asian hate in our city,’ says San Francisco mom after son verbally attacked

    02:29

  • University of North Carolina moves to eliminate diversity goals

    01:42

  • Victim speaks out after arrests made in string of targeted burglaries in Washington state

    01:45

  • Asian Americans in New York say they were targeted over race, study shows

    07:50

  • Why a Chinese American family is donating $5M to Black college students

    03:16

  • California man arrested after sucker-punching man pushing stroller

    00:27

  • Video shows racist assault on Boston train

    01:38

  • Hate crime arrest follows attack on Seattle's Wing Luke Museum

    01:27

  • Broadway musical makes history with all-Filipino cast

    05:28

  • California set to become first state to ban caste discrimination

    03:14

  • New York mother killed, two children wounded in hammer attack

    02:05

  • Sahil Kapur: Asian American vote will be decisive in battleground states

    07:46

  • California company Lumentum accused of anti-Asian bias

    01:58

  • Harvard introduces course in Tagalog for the first time

    06:26

  • 12-year-old graduates college in California with five degrees

    01:59

NBC News

Video shows LAPD officer fatally shoot man holding knife

01:05

Bodycam video released by the Los Angeles Police Department shows an officer fatally shoot a man holding a knife during a mental health call.May 21, 2024

Get more newsLiveon
  • Now Playing

    Video shows LAPD officer fatally shoot man holding knife

    01:05
  • UP NEXT

    Former Japanese internment camp becomes country's newest national historic site

    02:22

  • Taiwanese-American creator revamps childhood foods with Asian twists

    01:57

  • Asian American women soar in professional golf

    01:45

  • Biden celebrates AAPI heritage month at White House

    02:39

  • ‘A lot of Asian hate in our city,’ says San Francisco mom after son verbally attacked

    02:29
Get more newsLiveon

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All