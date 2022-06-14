IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Video shows anti-abortion activist climbing Oklahoma's tallest building

A man was taken into custody after scaling Oklahoma's tallest building, Devon Tower, in Oklahoma City. The climber was confirmed to be an anti-abortion activist who has scaled other other skyscrapers in New York City and San Francisco.June 14, 2022

