Video shows anti-abortion activist climbing Oklahoma's tallest building

- Now Playing
Video shows anti-abortion activist climbing Oklahoma's tallest building02:16
- UP NEXT
‘Impractical Jokers’ on 9th season, funniest joke gone wrong05:37
Savannah Guthrie, Hoda Kotb honor Flag Day with impromptu song00:44
Amber Heard says she stands by ‘every word' of her testimony10:35
Amber Heard breaks silence: I don't blame the jury02:16
Get a first look at touching tributes in Bob Saget’s Netflix special00:54
Will Noodle the pug have a bones or no-bones day at Studio 1A?01:10
See the latest trailer for 'Martin, The Reunion' special01:05
Sorry ‘Ted Lasso’ fans, the series end is in sight01:01
Paramount sued over alleged ‘Top Gun: Maverick’ copyright01:55
‘Scrubs’ cast reunites 10 years after show’s finale04:59
Jennifer Lopez thanks her haters in MTV award acceptance speech01:44
Woman hailed as hero after bouncing possum from Brooklyn bar03:42
Hoda Kotb emcees Sesame Street annual benefit dinner01:28
Jimmy Fallon reveals Tina Fey’s keys to success00:47
Jada Pinkett Smith talks Will Smith Oscars slap on ‘Red Table Talk’00:56
Zaya Wade opens up about being a trans teen in the spotlight01:13
Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson goes to prom – as cardboard cutout!00:33
Bob Dylan’s handwritten lyrics for 'Like a Rolling Stone' up for sale00:47
Bradley Cooper unrecognizable as composer Leonard Bernstein00:47
- Now Playing
Video shows anti-abortion activist climbing Oklahoma's tallest building02:16
- UP NEXT
‘Impractical Jokers’ on 9th season, funniest joke gone wrong05:37
Savannah Guthrie, Hoda Kotb honor Flag Day with impromptu song00:44
Amber Heard says she stands by ‘every word' of her testimony10:35
Amber Heard breaks silence: I don't blame the jury02:16
Get a first look at touching tributes in Bob Saget’s Netflix special00:54
Play All