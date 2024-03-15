IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Surveillance video: Man who reportedly threw lit containers of flammable liquid at people on subway platform
March 15, 2024
Surveillance video: Man who reportedly threw lit containers of flammable liquid at people on subway platform

Surveillance video shows a man who reportedly threw lit containers of flammable liquid at a group of people on a New York City subway platform on February 5, 2024. The New York City Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in identifying the person’s whereabouts.March 15, 2024

