Video shows Mariupol theatre in smoke, flames after bombing by Russian forces
00:39
Russian forces bombed a theater in Mariupol, Ukraine where hundreds of civilians were sheltering. Videos shared by government officials show smoke billowing from the Mariupol Drama Theatre. Ukraine’s foreign minister called the attack a "horrendous war crime.” It is not clear how many civilians were killed. Ukraine's Minister for Foreign Affairs, Dmytro Kuleba said the building is “fully ruined.”March 16, 2022
Zelenskyy pleads for more U.S. help in virtual address to Congress
02:57
NBC News Exclusive: One-on-one with Ukrainian President Zelenskyy
04:42
Ukraine says Russia bombed Mariupol theater used as shelter
01:18
Ukrainian orchestra holds concerts to support country at war
01:21
Voice notes from Ukrainian woman reveal hardships of wartime life