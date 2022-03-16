IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

NBC News

Video shows Mariupol theatre in smoke, flames after bombing by Russian forces

Russian forces bombed a theater in Mariupol, Ukraine where hundreds of civilians were sheltering. Videos shared by government officials show smoke billowing from the Mariupol Drama Theatre. Ukraine’s foreign minister called the attack a "horrendous war crime.” It is not clear how many civilians were killed. Ukraine's Minister for Foreign Affairs, Dmytro Kuleba said the building is “fully ruined.”March 16, 2022

