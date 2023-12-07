Video shows Gaza detainees stripped to underwear

IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

BREAKING: New York Democrats pick Tom Suozzi as their candidate for George Santos’ seat

    War with Hamas is about Israel 'emptying Gaza of its population,' Jordanian foreign minister says

    07:30

  • Jews mark first night of Hanukkah as Israel-Hamas war hits two-month mark

    03:45

  • Iranian president condemns Gaza ‘genocide’ in meeting with Putin

    01:04

  • 'We can't walk because of the thorns': Palestinian girl collects firewood at a Rafah refugee camp

    01:22

  • Israel blows up Hamas tunnels, considers flooding them

    02:27

  • Funeral held for 17 members of one family killed in Rafah

    00:59

  • WATCH: Aid trucks cross into Gaza, Red Crescent video said to show

    00:23

  • US Official: Israel considering flooding Hamas tunnels

    02:22

  • Freed hostages accuse Israeli government of inaction over remaining rescues

    01:53

  • Israel military says fighting with Hamas has reached new intensity

    02:35

  • New Israeli military video is said to show its forces in combat inside the Gaza Strip

    00:46

  • Pro-Palestinian supporters in Hollywood rally against alleged censorship

    01:31

  • Growing evidence of Hamas’ sexual crimes against women during attack

    04:37

  • Presidents of MIT, UPenn and Harvard testify on Capitol Hill over rise in antisemitism on campuses

    02:06

  • Israeli ground offensive against Hamas expanding farther south in Gaza

    02:47

  • ‘Where the h--- are you?’: Netanyahu demands more international support

    01:04

  • Watch: Israeli girl hugged by classmates after Hamas kidnap ordeal

    00:36

  • Israel and women’s rights groups call on U.N. to investigate sexual violence by Hamas

    04:51

  • Humanitarian crisis worsens in Gaza as fighting continues

    02:24

  • Wounded Palestinians rushed to a Khan Younis hospital after bombardment increases

    00:57

NBC News

Video shows Gaza detainees stripped to underwear

00:22

Video from Gaza appears to shows dozens of Palestinian men stripped to their underwear while being held by the Israeli military. NBC News has not independently verified the date or details of the events shown.Dec. 7, 2023

