Video shows mom and young son saved from collapsed apartment

Drone video reveals destruction, mortuary shows human cost of Turkish earthquake01:00
- Now Playing
Video shows mom and young son saved from collapsed apartment00:51
- UP NEXT
3-year-old boy rescued from flattened apartment 43 hours after Turkish quake00:46
Inside Bakhmut as devastated Ukrainian city targeted by Russian attacks02:56
Urgent rescue mission underway in Turkey and Syria for earthquake survivors03:19
Syrian children pulled from rubble by earthquake rescue teams01:25
Turkish quake survivors shelter in tents in snowy Malatya01:15
Death toll from Turkey and Syria earthquakes exceeds 6,00002:49
Video shows man dragged from debris of earthquake in Malatya, Turkey00:33
Rescue teams battle cold weather, dangerous conditions in Turkey and Syria03:46
UNICEF on what earthquake survivors in Turkey and Syria need most02:46
Syrian earthquake survivor speaks out on devastating scene04:44
Death toll from earthquake in Turkey and Syria rises above 5,00002:32
Videos show children rescued from buildings collapsed by earthquake in Syria and Turkey01:11
Search and rescue teams arrive in Turkey from around the world01:17
Tears as earthquake survivor rescued from rubble in Gaziantep, Turkey00:39
LA County Fire Department sends search and rescue team to Turkey00:36
Devastating earthquake in Turkey and Syria kills thousands01:47
Drone video shows massive destruction in southern Turkey after devastating earthquake00:58
Rescue operations underway after earthquakes hit Turkey, Syria01:42
Drone video reveals destruction, mortuary shows human cost of Turkish earthquake01:00
- Now Playing
Video shows mom and young son saved from collapsed apartment00:51
- UP NEXT
3-year-old boy rescued from flattened apartment 43 hours after Turkish quake00:46
Inside Bakhmut as devastated Ukrainian city targeted by Russian attacks02:56
Urgent rescue mission underway in Turkey and Syria for earthquake survivors03:19
Syrian children pulled from rubble by earthquake rescue teams01:25
Play All