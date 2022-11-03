IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
    Video shows moments after former Pakistan PM Imran Khan shot, wounded

Video shows moments after former Pakistan PM Imran Khan shot, wounded

A gunman opened fire at a vehicle carrying Pakistan's former prime minister Imran Khan on Thursday, wounding him slightly and injuring some of his supporters.Nov. 3, 2022

