IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Morning Rundown: Inside the final hours of Ron DeSantis' campaign, skiers rescued in frigid Vermont backcountry, and Jason Kelce steals the show at Chiefs-Bills playoff

  • Now Playing

    Video shows a huge scar on mountainside after a landslide hits a village in China

    00:37
  • UP NEXT

    China reveals big drop in birth rate

    00:49

  • Taiwan's high-stakes presidential election expected to have global implications

    01:50

  • Generational divide seen in views on China during Taiwan's election

    01:39

  • How cognitive warfare could influence Taiwan’s presidential election 

    03:31

  • WATCH: The moment a deadly earthquake struck northwest China

    01:21

  • Search for survivors continues after deadly China earthquake

    01:14

  • Earthquake in China on course to be one of the deadliest in past decade

    03:22

  • 6.2-magnitude quake strikes China's Gansu and Qinghai provinces

    00:59

  • Rescue efforts underway in China after earthquake kills dozens

    01:09

  • Media tycoon Jimmy Lai goes on trial in Hong Kong on national security charges

    00:55

  • A rare look at America’s new technology to counter China’s space threat

    03:14

  • Mysterious outbreak of respiratory illness in China raises concern

    01:55

  • Beijing families line up at a hospital after an increase in respiratory illnesses among kids

    01:17

  • Biden and China's President Xi make progress on issues amid talks

    04:39

  • China’s Xi Jinping hints US may receive more pandas

    00:37

  • Key takeaways from long-awaited Biden-Xi Jinping meeting

    02:33

  • WATCH: The moment Biden and Xi discuss presidential sedans

    00:37

  • $3.6 billion port in Peru largely funded by China raises concerns

    03:49

  • Biden says he will still refer to Xi as a 'dictator' after summit

    00:25

NBC News

Video shows a huge scar on mountainside after a landslide hits a village in China

00:37

Video shared on social media showed damage left by a deadly landslide that hit a village in China’s Yunnan province, burying dozens of people.Jan. 22, 2024

Get more newsLiveon
  • Now Playing

    Video shows a huge scar on mountainside after a landslide hits a village in China

    00:37
  • UP NEXT

    China reveals big drop in birth rate

    00:49

  • Taiwan's high-stakes presidential election expected to have global implications

    01:50

  • Generational divide seen in views on China during Taiwan's election

    01:39

  • How cognitive warfare could influence Taiwan’s presidential election 

    03:31

  • WATCH: The moment a deadly earthquake struck northwest China

    01:21
Get more newsLiveon

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All