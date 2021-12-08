IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Watch: NYPD officer rescues driver from burning car

    00:42

  • Watch: Trooper's quick response as pickup plows into car

    00:39

  • Man rescued after clinging to capsized boat for 22 hours

    00:51

  • Video shows woman detained on tarmac at Los Angeles International Airport

    00:38

  • Watch: Canada's Lake Manitoba covered in ball-shaped ice

    00:20

  • WATCH: Video shows 14 suspects raid Chicago Louis Vuitton store

    00:40

  • Video shows former NFL player Zac Stacy beat ex-girlfriend in front of baby

    03:23

  • Watch: Cute penguin tracks zoo visitor dressed in black and white

    00:34

  • EMS crew recording nearby saves man from sinking car

    01:39

  • WATCH: L.A. teen punched by opponent during basketball game

    02:44

  • Watch: Daughter interrupts New Zealand's prime minister during live chat

    01:13

  • Watch: 'Lava bomb' rolls down side of Spanish volcano

    00:36

  • Painters left hanging outside high-rise after woman cut rope, police say

    01:01

  • Mysterious fireball streaks across night skies over Midwestern states

    00:32

  • Soldier surprise: Father dresses as referee to surprise son at football game

    02:03

  • Video appears to show California teacher mocking Native Americans

    02:57

  • Watch: Officers remove man from subway platform after allegedly asking them to wear masks

    00:37

  • 'Don’t let it go!': Video shows Sikh men using turbans to rescue hikers at Canada waterfall

    01:20

  • Floods force couple to float to their wedding in a cooking pot

    00:28

  • Watch: Detroit news reporter shows skateboard skills during live shot

    01:03

NBC News

Watch: NYPD officer rescues driver from burning car

00:42

Body camera footage shows the moment a New York City police officer rescued a driver from a burning car after an accident. According to the NYPD, the driver was not seriously injured.Dec. 8, 2021

  • Watch: NYPD officer rescues driver from burning car

    00:42

  • Watch: Trooper's quick response as pickup plows into car

    00:39

  • Man rescued after clinging to capsized boat for 22 hours

    00:51

  • Video shows woman detained on tarmac at Los Angeles International Airport

    00:38

  • Watch: Canada's Lake Manitoba covered in ball-shaped ice

    00:20

  • WATCH: Video shows 14 suspects raid Chicago Louis Vuitton store

    00:40

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All