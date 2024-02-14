Watch: Officer shoots at man after mistaking acorn falling for gunfire

- Now Playing
Watch: Officer shoots at man after mistaking acorn falling for gunfire02:07
- UP NEXT
Multiple people shot at Super Bowl parade in Kansas City05:57
Florida school asks parents for permission to have a Black author read to students01:39
Winter storm slams the Northeast as a second system approaches02:58
House expected not to consider Senate’s foreign aid package02:57
People around the world send Valentine’s Day mail to ‘Sweetheart City’01:02
Federal prosecutors say Nadine Menendez claimed gold bars belonged to her late mother03:48
Texas police give update on deadly hospital car crash01:20
Thousands of migrants in Chicago on edge as shelter evictions loom03:45
Shipwreck hunters discover remains of WWII ship that sank in 194002:10
LA mayor warns of dangerous stunts after man appears to jump off skyscraper02:49
House votes to impeach Mayorkas02:37
Los Angeles police arrest two suspects in shooting spree that killed four people03:04
Thousands of flight attendants walk out as ride-share drivers prepare for strike at U.S. airports00:56
Man accused of fatally shooting Tennessee sheriff’s deputy captured02:29
LAPD increases security after parachuter jumps from skyscraper01:58
Leading GOP candidate for N.C. governor targets transgender restroom use01:40
Bodycam shows Texas deputies shoot woman mistaken for an intruder01:48
CPI report says inflation up 0.3% in January04:54
- Now Playing
Watch: Officer shoots at man after mistaking acorn falling for gunfire02:07
- UP NEXT
Multiple people shot at Super Bowl parade in Kansas City05:57
Florida school asks parents for permission to have a Black author read to students01:39
Winter storm slams the Northeast as a second system approaches02:58
House expected not to consider Senate’s foreign aid package02:57
People around the world send Valentine’s Day mail to ‘Sweetheart City’01:02
Play All