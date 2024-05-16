IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Florida principal facing multiple charges after video shows him wrestling with student
May 16, 202402:04
  • Now Playing

    Florida principal facing multiple charges after video shows him wrestling with student

    02:04
  • UP NEXT

    Doctor still treating patients in Gaza while being blocked from leaving

    05:10

  • Parents in Maryland protest LGBTQ book curriculum ruling

    01:45

  • Chiefs kicker faces backlash over graduation speech

    02:50

  • Police presence grows at UC Irvine as pro-Palestinian protests continue

    04:54

  • Asian American women soar in professional golf

    01:45

  • Opening statements in corruption trial of Sen. Bob Menendez

    01:54

  • Bodycam shows moment officer finds lost girl on Florida beach

    01:18

  • Chiefs kicker faces backlash over speech attacking Pride month and working women

    03:20

  • Judge denies bail for Florida man charged in deadly bus crash

    02:53

  • Florida girl denied entry to her prom for wearing a suit

    01:45

  • April inflation report shows prices are still up 3.4%

    04:09

  • FBI warns of possible threats targeting Pride celebrations

    02:05

  • Jimmy Carter’s grandson says former president’s life is nearing ‘the end’

    00:48

  • 'Not in touch': Activist responds to NYC mayor's migrant remarks

    04:07

  • Doctor who saved Sen. Duckworth’s life in Iraq now stranded in Gaza

    01:14

  • Adams calls migrants ‘excellent swimmers’, says they could help lifeguard shortage

    01:11

  • Ship that caused Baltimore bridge collapse lost power, new report shows

    03:27

  • Blinken arrives in Ukraine as Russia mounts new offensive

    01:31

  • Eight migrant farm workers killed in bus crash in Florida

    01:58

NBC News Channel

Florida principal facing multiple charges after video shows him wrestling with student

02:04

A school principal in Ocala, Florida, is facing multiple charges after video appeared to show him placing a student in a choke hold. WESH's Michelle Meredith reports.May 16, 2024

Get more newsLiveon
  • Now Playing

    Florida principal facing multiple charges after video shows him wrestling with student

    02:04
  • UP NEXT

    Doctor still treating patients in Gaza while being blocked from leaving

    05:10

  • Parents in Maryland protest LGBTQ book curriculum ruling

    01:45

  • Chiefs kicker faces backlash over graduation speech

    02:50

  • Police presence grows at UC Irvine as pro-Palestinian protests continue

    04:54

  • Asian American women soar in professional golf

    01:45
Get more newsLiveon

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All