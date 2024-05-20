IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Morning Rundown: Iran appoints interim leader after president's death, NYC-Dublin portal reopens after 'inappropriate behavior,' ship to move 8 weeks after bridge crash

Iranian video shows Red Crescent workers carrying covered body on a stretcher
May 20, 202400:27

Iranian video shows Red Crescent workers carrying covered body on a stretcher

00:27

Video footage from Iran's official news agency showed Red Crescent workers carrying a covered body on a stretcher through a forested area. The video was published following a helicopter crash in which Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi and eight others were killed.May 20, 2024

