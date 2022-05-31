IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
NBC News Channel

Video shows rescue crews lifting horse out of muddy trench in Oklahoma City

00:44

Emergency crews were called to a pasture in Oklahoma City where a horse had fallen into a trench filled with water. After about an hour, officials were able to lift the horse out of the mud to safety.May 31, 2022

