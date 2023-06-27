IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
NBC News

Watch: Residential high-rise on fire in United Arab Emirates

00:31

A massive fire engulfed a residential high-rise in the United Arab Emirates' northern city of Ajman city. There were no immediate reports of any casualties.June 27, 2023

