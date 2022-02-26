IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Thousands of Ukrainians flee to Poland for safety

    01:51

  • Defiant Kyiv resident sings national anthem as she clears apartment debris

    01:26

  • White House: U.S. will sanction Putin, Russian foreign minister Lavrov in step with E.U.

    02:40

  • New video shows tank targeting car as Russia tightens grip on Ukraine

    03:01

  • Lester Holt on Russia-Ukraine conflict: ‘The pain of war is borderless’

    01:24

  • ‘Take power into your own hands’: Putin calls on Ukraine’s army to rebel

    01:04

  • How the Russia-Ukraine crisis could impact the US economy

    02:38

  • Social media posts document the reality of war in Ukraine

    02:21

  • Russia TV report shows 'Luhansk People's Republic troops advance'

    00:48
    Video shows rocket striking Kyiv apartment block

    00:44
    'I'm here': Zelenskyy's message to his people Saturday morning

    00:42

  • Ukrainian journalist Illia Ponomarenko shares video of 'extremely hard combat' in Kyiv

    00:49

  • Ukrainian President Zelensky says Russian forces will attack Kyiv

    03:44

  • Images show Ukrainian resilience and strength in the face of war

    01:43

  • Ukraine’s capital under attack as Russian forces advance

    02:07

  • ‘The citizens are here and we are here’: Zelenskyy and team stand firm in Kyiv

    00:48

  • WATCH: Ukrainians try to pull driver from wreckage after military vehicle runs over car

    01:01

  • Russia seizes control of Chernobyl nuclear power plant

    03:01

  • Russia captures Chernobyl site. What if it were hit by a missile?

    04:12

  • U.S. has cyberattack options, but what would retaliation look like?

    03:54

NBC News

Video shows rocket striking Kyiv apartment block

00:44

Ukraine's emergency services released surveillance video of a rocket striking an apartment block in Kyiv on Saturday morning.Feb. 26, 2022

