  • Ukraine crisis: Russia captures Kherson

    02:17

  • Ukraine’s rail system a lifeline for refugees fleeing war with Russia

    02:11

  • Aerial footage shows battle aftermath in town of Borodyanka

    01:29

  • Sheltering Ukrainian citizen describes why she is staying in the country

    03:36

  • More than one million refugees have fled Ukraine since invasion began, says U.N.

    04:06

  • Russia and Ukraine agree to create humanitarian corridors to evacuate citizens

    02:46

  • Lindsey Graham appears to encourage Russians to assassinate Putin: 'Take this guy out'

    01:34

  • Fire extinguished after Russians attack Ukrainian nuclear plant

    02:43

  • Lviv civilians learn combat skills, produce barricades to defend against Russian forces

    01:21

  • We are ready for conflict, Secretary Blinken says of NATO

    00:46

  • Russian lawmakers outlaw 'fake information' about armed forces

    00:51
    Watch: Video shows Russian forces shell nuclear plant in Ukraine

    01:07
    Latin American countries evacuate its citizens from Ukraine

    01:46

  • What an attack on a nuclear power plant could mean for Ukraine

    06:14

  • Russian troops reportedly shelling Europe's largest power plant in Ukraine

    04:02

  • Volunteers cross Polish border to assist Ukraine in fight against Russia

    01:11

  • Corporate world cuts ties with Russia following Ukrainian invasion

    04:50

  • Russian foreign minister on nuclear strike potential: ‘We don’t have insane people’

    01:33

  • U.S. working with Ukraine’s cyber defenses to prepare for the worst against Russia

    01:30

  • Kherson residents reveal life in first Ukrainian city to fall after Russian invasion

    01:38

NBC News

Watch: Video shows Russian forces shell nuclear plant in Ukraine

01:07

A fire broke out at the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant which is Europe’s largest power station following an attack from Russian forces.March 4, 2022

