NBC News

Video shows Russian villages covered in volcanic ash

01:11

One of Russia's most active volcanoes erupted in the country's far east, shooting a cloud of ash more than a mile into the sky that smothered villages over an area of almost 42,000 square miles.April 11, 2023

