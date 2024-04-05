IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Video shows Statue of Liberty shaking during earthquake in New York
Video captured by EarthCam shows the Statue of Liberty in New York shaking during the 4.8 magnitude earthquake that struck the East Coast.April 5, 2024

