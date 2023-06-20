Video shows submersible similar to missing Titanic tourist vessel

- Now Playing
Video shows submersible similar to missing Titanic tourist vessel00:31
- UP NEXT
Meet the artist behind the Blank Slate Monument honoring African Americans05:46
How Juneteenth was celebrated across the U.S.02:28
Video shows rescue after house boat capsizes off Florida coast02:23
Dog fatally stabbed in Central Park after verbal dispute02:42
Historic Negro League stadium celebrates grand reopening01:45
Tornadoes from deadly storm system striking areas in the South01:45
Build-to-rent business booming as Americans find it harder to buy homes02:08
Can license plate data be used against women seeking an abortion?02:07
Inside a Detroit couple's effort to foster classical musicians of color02:26
Officials deploying ‘all available assets’ in search of missing Canadian submersible05:37
Submersible exploring Titanic wreck missing, U.S. Coast Guard search underway04:57
Black surfers work to reclaim a historic African tradition03:32
Four killed and dozens injured in wave of mass shootings across U.S.02:20
Blinken: Meeting with President Xi an ‘important start’ to stabilizing ties between U.S. and China00:46
Breaking down the history behind Juneteenth04:47
Black rodeo honors Black cowboys from the Old West01:58
Blinken meets with Chinese President Xi in Beijing03:52
At least 5 dead, including father and his 2 sons, after N.C. house fire00:57
St. Louis shooting leaves one person dead02:31
- Now Playing
Video shows submersible similar to missing Titanic tourist vessel00:31
- UP NEXT
Meet the artist behind the Blank Slate Monument honoring African Americans05:46
How Juneteenth was celebrated across the U.S.02:28
Video shows rescue after house boat capsizes off Florida coast02:23
Dog fatally stabbed in Central Park after verbal dispute02:42
Historic Negro League stadium celebrates grand reopening01:45
Play All