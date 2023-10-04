IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

BREAKING: Jailed Iranian activist Narges Mohammadi wins Nobel Peace Prize

  • UP NEXT

    2023 Nobel Peace Prize awarded to jailed Iranian activist Narges Mohammadi

    01:11

  • Bed bug infestation sweeps Paris with concerns the pests will spread beyond France

    01:39

  • China’s food security threatened by climate change

    02:11

  • Russian missile strike kills over 50 people in Ukraine, officials say

    01:29

  • Putin claims Prighozin plane crash caused by alcohol and hand grenades

    01:24

  • Greenland women seek compensation over involuntary IUDs from Denmark

    01:55

  • Dozens dead after Russian missile strike on eastern Ukraine

    01:32

  • Video shows treated radioactive water ready for release from wrecked Fukushima plant

    01:01

  • Deadly floods hit India after a Himalayan glacial lake bursts its banks

    00:57

  • Typhoon Koinu pummels Taiwan with record-breaking winds

    01:05

  • Pope Francis and bishops face critical issues at historic synod

    01:55

  • Meet Peru’s first leopard cubs born in captivity at Lima zoo

    01:31

  • Three scientists win the Nobel Prize in chemistry for their work on quantum dots

    00:52

  • Women press for ordination at Roman Catholic Church's historic Vatican meeting

    00:58

  • Several killed after bus plunges from bridge near Venice

    00:52

  • Teenage suspect arrested after shooting at Bangkok mall leaves 3 dead

    00:50

  • Sam Bankman-Fried faces fraud and money-laundering charges in trial

    03:45

  • Police raid news website offices and journalists' homes in India

    00:48

  • More than 100 dolphins found dead in Brazilian Amazon rainforest drought

    01:14

  • Paris dealing with bedbug infestation ahead of Olympics

    01:36

NBC News

Video shows Tehran subway incident that left Iranian teen in hospital

00:52

Armita Geravand, a young Iranian woman, reportedly collapsed and was hospitalized after an incident on Tehran’s metro system. Rights activists have claimed this happened after a confrontation with morality police over an alleged violation of hijab law. Iranian authorities have denied this.Oct. 4, 2023

Get more newsLiveonNBC News Now
  • UP NEXT

    2023 Nobel Peace Prize awarded to jailed Iranian activist Narges Mohammadi

    01:11

  • Bed bug infestation sweeps Paris with concerns the pests will spread beyond France

    01:39

  • China’s food security threatened by climate change

    02:11

  • Russian missile strike kills over 50 people in Ukraine, officials say

    01:29

  • Putin claims Prighozin plane crash caused by alcohol and hand grenades

    01:24

  • Greenland women seek compensation over involuntary IUDs from Denmark

    01:55
Get more newsLiveonNBC News Now

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All