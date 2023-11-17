Video shows terrified Filipinos caught in 6.7 earthquake

- Now Playing
Video shows terrified Filipinos caught in 6.7 earthquake00:29
- UP NEXT
Two bodies of Israeli hostages recovered near Gaza hospital03:50
'It's like sitting in a very boring movie,' Iceland volcano evacuee says01:24
Dozens of injured Palestinians rushed to a hospital after an explosion near Khan Younis00:50
Hundreds march in Israel to demand urgent action over hostages held in Gaza00:56
Rescuers race against time to free construction workers trapped in Indian tunnel00:47
Israeli forces conduct a deadly raid on Palestinian refugee camp in Jenin01:32
China expands its presence in South America with massive Peru port02:37
Dramatic battle video shows Ukrainian raid on Russian trenches near Bakhmut01:18
Biden and China's President Xi make progress on issues amid talks04:39
Conditions deteriorate inside Gaza's Al-Shifa hospital05:02
Israelis march to demand urgent action on hostages held by Hamas00:41
Israeli military claims weapons found during raid of Gaza hospital02:42
Eyewitness video shows shooting at Jerusalem crossing01:03
Israeli military says it bombed the Gaza Strip residence of the Hamas leader00:52
74-year-old dead after boat transporting dozens begins to sink in the Bahamas02:38
$3.6 billion port in Peru largely funded by China raises concerns03:49
Colombia sterilizing hippos descended from pets of kingpin Pablo Escobar02:30
Israel releases video it says proves hospitals are being used by Hamas03:53
An inside look at Gaza City’s vast network of tunnels02:09
- Now Playing
Video shows terrified Filipinos caught in 6.7 earthquake00:29
- UP NEXT
Two bodies of Israeli hostages recovered near Gaza hospital03:50
'It's like sitting in a very boring movie,' Iceland volcano evacuee says01:24
Dozens of injured Palestinians rushed to a hospital after an explosion near Khan Younis00:50
Hundreds march in Israel to demand urgent action over hostages held in Gaza00:56
Rescuers race against time to free construction workers trapped in Indian tunnel00:47
Play All