Video shows a Texas boy taking cover as bullets hit his home during a drive-by shooting
May 14, 202401:44
    Video shows a Texas boy taking cover as bullets hit his home during a drive-by shooting

    01:44
Video shows a Texas boy taking cover as bullets hit his home during a drive-by shooting

01:44

Harrowing footage shows the moment when bullets came through the wall and flew past a nine-year-old boy during a drive-by shooting at a Fort Worth apartment complex in Texas. KXAS’ Keenan Willard reports.May 14, 2024

    Video shows a Texas boy taking cover as bullets hit his home during a drive-by shooting

    01:44
