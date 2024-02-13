IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • CPI report says inflation up 0.3% in January

    04:54

  • NYC emergency management chief on how the city prepared for the winter storm

    03:06

  • Judge dismisses lawsuits tied to Harvard morgue scandal

    01:47

  • Warnings issued to stay off roads as millions affected by Northeast snowstorms

    03:00
  • Now Playing

    Video shows the moment a jet crashes into a Florida highway

    00:54
  • UP NEXT

    Generous customer leaves behind $10K tip at Michigan restaurant

    01:53

  • Trump backlash grows after controversial remarks about NATO

    02:32

  • Nightly News Exclusive: Lester Holt one-on-one with Joint Chiefs Chairman CQ Brown

    03:25

  • Defense Secretary Austin transfers responsibilities following hospitalization

    00:35

  • Disney on Ice skater hospitalized after fall during Minneapolis show

    01:34

  • Houston increases security at places of worship after megachurch shooting

    02:20

  • FBI: 'Too early to determine motive' in Houston church shooting

    02:33

  • Pentagon gives update on Secy. Austin's hospitalization

    02:23

  • Texas church shooter used rifle bearing the word 'Palestine'

    03:16

  • Tablet stops bullet when Texas man shoots at door-to-door salesman

    01:34

  • Oklahoma judge resigns after accused of sending hundreds of texts during murder trial

    01:45

  • Father of Marine killed in San Diego helicopter crash speaks out

    01:58

  • Trump’s remarks on NATO allies spark backlash

    01:58

  • Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin hospitalized for bladder issue symptoms

    00:50

  • Houston Police respond to shooting at Joel Osteen’s Lakewood Church

    01:55

NBC News

Video shows the moment a jet crashes into a Florida highway

00:54

Dashcam video captured the moment a Bombardier Challenger 600 jet crashed into a highway killing at least two people. The jet took off from Ohio and was approaching Naples Airport when the pilot radioed that both engines had failed.Feb. 13, 2024

Get more newsLiveon

  • CPI report says inflation up 0.3% in January

    04:54

  • NYC emergency management chief on how the city prepared for the winter storm

    03:06

  • Judge dismisses lawsuits tied to Harvard morgue scandal

    01:47

  • Warnings issued to stay off roads as millions affected by Northeast snowstorms

    03:00
  • Now Playing

    Video shows the moment a jet crashes into a Florida highway

    00:54
  • UP NEXT

    Generous customer leaves behind $10K tip at Michigan restaurant

    01:53
Get more newsLiveon

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All