Video shows Ukrainian forces fighting Russian troops on the front line in the Kharkiv region
May 17, 202401:58
Video shows Ukrainian forces fighting Russian troops on the front line in the Kharkiv region

Heavy fighting was reported to be taking place around the town of Vovchansk in Ukraine's Kharkiv region. The town was under constant barrage from Russian forces, Ukrainian officials said.May 17, 2024

