IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • Now Playing

    Video shows Ukrainian mortar team targeting Russian positions near Bakhmut

    01:05
  • UP NEXT

    Russia claims first battlefield breakthrough in months

    01:18

  • Putin: Situation remains ‘difficult’ in annexed regions of Ukraine

    01:07

  • Ukraine's Zelenskyy praises support from 'free world' at Golden Globes

    01:00

  • Ukraine's Bakhmut holding out against Russian attacks

    01:08

  • ‘Timely and strong’: Zelenskyy welcomes U.S. military aid

    01:12

  • Putin declares 36-hour cease-fire to observe Orthodox Christmas

    04:26

  • Zelenskyy says Putin's Christmas cease-fire plan is just a ploy

    00:56

  • Biden announces plans to 'increase the support' for Ukraine 

    01:23

  • ‘They should be judged by their actions’: Kyiv residents mistrustful of Russian cease-fire

    01:31

  • Putin ally Prigozhin grants freedom to Russian convicts who fought in Ukraine

    01:29

  • Russia blames HIMARS attack on soldiers' cellphone use

    01:32

  • 63 Russian soldiers killed in New Year’s Eve attack on barracks

    03:56

  • Dozens of Russian troops killed in deadly Ukrainian attack

    01:34

  • Russia says its soldiers were killed in HIMARS attack on Donetsk

    00:42

  • Russia says 63 of its soldiers dead in HIMARS attack on Donetsk

    01:22

  • Russian missile strikes across Ukraine targeting electricity infrastructure

    03:52

  • Kyiv residents shelter in metro station amid Russian shelling across Ukraine

    00:58

  • Ukraine reports 30+ Russian missiles fired at civilian targets in Kherson

    03:51

  • Zelenskyy calls latest situation in Ukraine ‘difficult and painful’

    02:18

NBC News

Video shows Ukrainian mortar team targeting Russian positions near Bakhmut

01:05

Soldiers from the 28th Brigade of the Ukrainian Armed Forces engaged Russian positions on the front line near Bakhmut in the Donetsk region.Jan. 12, 2023

  • Now Playing

    Video shows Ukrainian mortar team targeting Russian positions near Bakhmut

    01:05
  • UP NEXT

    Russia claims first battlefield breakthrough in months

    01:18

  • Putin: Situation remains ‘difficult’ in annexed regions of Ukraine

    01:07

  • Ukraine's Zelenskyy praises support from 'free world' at Golden Globes

    01:00

  • Ukraine's Bakhmut holding out against Russian attacks

    01:08

  • ‘Timely and strong’: Zelenskyy welcomes U.S. military aid

    01:12

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All