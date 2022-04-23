- Now Playing
Video shows 'women, children sheltering in Azovstal bunker'00:48
Zelenskyy on military aid, reports of Russia expanding military operation01:39
Watch: Drone video shows debris, devastation in Mariupol01:10
Zelenskyy insists Russia does not control Mariupol, after Putin declared victory01:58
‘Our happy life stopped’: Families recount first hours of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine02:57
'Like the Stone Age': One couple's story of surviving Russia's assault on Mariupol01:14
Battle for Mariupol is not over, Azov Battalion commander says01:21
Follow one family’s ‘long, hard trip’ from Ukraine to the US03:46
Mariupol evacuations stall as Russia claims to control besieged city05:43
Ukrainian soldier trapped inside steel plant warns supplies are limited02:38
Civilians shelter in basement amid Russian bombardment in Rubizhne, Ukraine01:12
100,000 civilian lives are in Putin's hands, Mariupol's mayor says01:25
Zelenskyy: Ukraine will need hundreds of billions to rebuild01:15
Remembering Ukrainian zookeepers who stayed to care for animals01:20
New asylum program directs Ukrainian refugees to U.S. airports01:31
Putin declares victory in Mariupol02:27
Bucha resident returns home after Russian devastation03:38
‘Killing people just for fun’: Zelenskyy paints gruesome picture of Russian tactics01:45
Biden announces plan providing 'expedient channel' to Ukrainian migrants00:58
Biden announces additional $800 million military aid package for Ukraine04:15
