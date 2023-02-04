IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • UP NEXT

    Video appears to show Chinese spy balloon being downed

    04:05

  • Ohio train derailment causes fire, evacuation within 1 mile

    01:05

  • 911 calls released from Monterey Park shooting

    03:00

  • Parents accuse Snapchat of enabling drug dealers

    02:29

  • Tony Awards face criticism over new rule, gendered categories

    02:52

  • Prosecutors in Alex Murdaugh’s murder trial call on new witnesses

    01:42

  • Could messaging your doctor cost you money?

    02:35

  • 517,000 jobs added to U.S. economy in January

    01:44

  • Northeast hit by freezing temperatures

    02:10

  • U.S. January jobs report crushes expectations

    03:39

  • Criminals use facial recognition to rob patrons at NYC gay bar

    01:56

  • American medic Pete Reed killed in Ukraine

    01:31

  • Judge rules civil suit against Kyle Rittenhouse can move forward

    02:11

  • Bodies found in Michigan apartment identified as missing rappers

    01:37

  • Former Michigan officer to stand trial in killing of Patrick Lyoya

    02:26

  • Video shows school bus attack targeting Florida 3rd grader

    00:53

  • Bodies in Michigan apartment believed to be missing rappers

    01:28

  • California driver strikes, then fatally stabs bicyclist

    01:45

  • Nearly 600,000 migrants left in legal limbo after being released into U.S.

    03:40

  • Grammy Awards to make a star-studded return to Los Angeles

    04:41

NBC News

WATCH: Videos on social media appear to show downed Chinese spy balloon

01:43

Videos captured on social media appear to show fighter jets targeting the Chinese spy balloon and taking it down off the Carolina coast.Feb. 4, 2023

  • UP NEXT

    Video appears to show Chinese spy balloon being downed

    04:05

  • Ohio train derailment causes fire, evacuation within 1 mile

    01:05

  • 911 calls released from Monterey Park shooting

    03:00

  • Parents accuse Snapchat of enabling drug dealers

    02:29

  • Tony Awards face criticism over new rule, gendered categories

    02:52

  • Prosecutors in Alex Murdaugh’s murder trial call on new witnesses

    01:42

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All