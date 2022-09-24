Watch: American veterans reunite with families after being held hostage by Russian forces

- Now Playing
Watch: American veterans reunite with families after being held hostage by Russian forces00:45
- UP NEXT
Florida sheriff's deputy killed on interstate after being struck by front-end loader01:31
'Saturday Night Live' season 48 to feature new faces03:43
Watch: Train hits Colorado police car with suspect inside02:46
LA schools to provide Narcan after seventh student overdoses03:12
At least four killed after standoff in Chicago suburb00:19
Online renting scams surging across U.S., FBI warns02:31
U.S. Latinos average salary growing: new report01:42
Dow drops nearly 500 points, closes at new low for 202203:10
Wildland firefighters struggle to keep up with raging wildfires03:32
How QR codes allow kids, teens free access to banned books02:48
Construction worker in custody after fatally striking Florida deputy in hit-and-run01:51
Alex Jones reprimanded by judge after heated exchange during second defamation trial03:17
Special master gives Trump one week to prove Mar-a-Lago ‘planted’ evidence claim03:32
Inside the first South Asian New York Fashion Week05:08
'Fat Leonard' recaptured in Venezuela after escaping house arrest02:28
New York family travels cross country for daughter's life saving surgery01:47
American Airlines passenger arrested for punching flight attendant02:52
Indiana judge blocks abortion ban ruling it unconstitutional02:06
Watch: Video shows sparks shoot from airplane after takeoff from Newark airport01:18
