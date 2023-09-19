IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
    Videos show Jan. 6 rioter known as 'Swedish Scarf' at the Capitol

    01:32
    Proud Boys leader sentenced to 22 years for involvement in Jan. 6

    00:34

  • Former Proud Boys leader sentenced to 22 years in prison for involvement in Capitol riot

    02:46

  • Trump campaign aide disparages police at Jan. 6 riot

    00:26

  • Five Proud Boys members to be sentenced for Jan. 6 riots

    02:24

  • Why the indictment against Trump could be coming soon

    01:50

  • Trump lawyers told to expect an indictment on charges related to Jan. 6

    04:01

  • Trump continues on the campaign trail amid the threat of another indictment

    02:32

  • Special counsel eyes second Trump indictment

    10:42

  • Could a Jan. 6 indictment affect Trump's 2024 election chances?

    02:16

  • Voter in Iowa questions Mike Pence about his actions on Jan. 6

    03:22

  • Steve Bannon subpoenaed in Jan. 6 grand jury probe

    03:36

  • Oath Keepers founder sentenced to 18 years in prison for role in Capitol riot

    01:41

  • Oath Keepers founder sentenced to 18 years in Jan. 6 case

    02:19

  • Jan. 6 rioter who put feet on Pelosi’s desk gets 4.5 years in prison

    00:32

  • Demonstrators chant while the former vice president talks about the Jan. 6 riot

    03:15

  • Five Proud Boys found guilty on charges relating to Jan. 6

    02:51

  • Four Proud Boys members found guilty of seditious conspiracy in Jan. 6 trial

    02:15

  • Former Vice President Pence testifies before Jan. 6 grand jury

    04:17

  • ‘I have a lot of confidence’ in Pence, Trump says

    00:34

NBC News

Videos show Jan. 6 rioter known as 'Swedish Scarf' at the Capitol

01:32

Videos used as part of the government's evidence show Paul Belosic, known to online sleuths as "Swedish Scarf," at the Capitol confronting officers and inside a Senate office during the January 6 riot.Sept. 19, 2023

