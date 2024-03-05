IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Videos show massive explosion from fatal Detroit warehouse fire
    Videos show massive explosion from fatal Detroit warehouse fire

Videos show massive explosion from fatal Detroit warehouse fire

Officials with Clinton Township, Mich., warned the public to avoid picking up debris projected from an explosion at a suburban Detroit warehouse. One person was fatally injured by a flying canister from the blast, which was felt for miles.March 5, 2024

