Videos show massive explosion from fatal Detroit warehouse fire

- Now Playing
Videos show massive explosion from fatal Detroit warehouse fire01:06
- UP NEXT
Royal Caribbean employee accused of hiding a camera in ship bathrooms01:16
Border scanners go unused in fight against fentanyl smuggling04:06
Philadelphia teen killed, 4 others injured in shooting at bus stop01:32
Miami Beach cracks down on spring breakers04:47
Firefighters battle another Texas wildfire01:32
Officials: Scanners go unused in fentanyl smuggling fight02:35
Trump looks for Super Tuesday sweep in what could be Haley's last stand01:34
Air Force employee arrested for allegedly sharing classified information00:58
Dartmouth men’s basketball could become first-ever college program to form union04:08
High court says Trump should appear on Colorado ballot02:11
Emotional Jason Kelce announces retirement from NFL02:12
Reward offered in shooting of Ohio postal carrier01:34
Video shows controversial arrest of Philadelphia official and husband01:51
Lawsuit claims 'constitutionally unreasonable' force in fatal Georgia police shooting02:10
Emotional Jason Kelce announces retirement from NFL02:47
More snow expected after blizzard hits California's Sierra Nevada mountains01:43
Trump praises Supreme Court ballot decision as a ‘Big win for America’01:56
Apparent shark attack injures 11-year-old girl off Hawaii shore01:20
Blizzard conditions continue to impact the Sierra Nevada range02:45
- Now Playing
Videos show massive explosion from fatal Detroit warehouse fire01:06
- UP NEXT
Royal Caribbean employee accused of hiding a camera in ship bathrooms01:16
Border scanners go unused in fight against fentanyl smuggling04:06
Philadelphia teen killed, 4 others injured in shooting at bus stop01:32
Miami Beach cracks down on spring breakers04:47
Firefighters battle another Texas wildfire01:32
Play All