Watch: Newsroom in Japan experiences 7.3-magnitude earthquake

Video shows a newsroom experiencing a 7.3-magnitude earthquake in Japan. The earthquake struck off the coast of Fukushima triggering blackouts and a tsunami advisory. Road signs can be seen tilting on streets and one motorbike driver was caught in a power outage. There were no reports of injuries from the initial quake. Two aftershocks left seven people injured.March 16, 2022

