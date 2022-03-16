Watch: Newsroom in Japan experiences 7.3-magnitude earthquake
Video shows a newsroom experiencing a 7.3-magnitude earthquake in Japan. The earthquake struck off the coast of Fukushima triggering blackouts and a tsunami advisory. Road signs can be seen tilting on streets and one motorbike driver was caught in a power outage. There were no reports of injuries from the initial quake. Two aftershocks left seven people injured.March 16, 2022
