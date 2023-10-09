Videos show scene of Israeli music festival before Hamas attack

- UP NEXT
Oil prices spike amid conflict in Israel, raising fears of uptick in gas prices01:42
Officials: U.S. military presence near Israel a blunt message to Iran and Hezbollah04:03
Jewish American describes fear of ripple effects after Hamas attack on Israel03:17
McCarthy calls out Biden for doing 'a barbecue' amid Israel conflict02:07
Hamas attacks mark Israel’s ‘greatest losses’ since 1948, says Amb. Dennis Ross05:45
McCarthy puts need for Israel aid ahead of Ukraine: 'Israel is in the middle of a war with nothing'01:12
Rep. Kevin McCarthy calls to evacuate Americans from Israel01:54
Netanyahu urges Israel to unite against Hamas02:18
Concertgoer’s video shows Hamas attack on Israeli music festival03:00
Doctor describes seeing ‘carnage’ at festival after Hamas attack05:10
‘It was a terrible mistake to attack Israel,’ Netanyahu says05:46
NBC News' Richard Engel and crew take cover in Israel from mortar fire03:14
Gaza refugee camp Jabalia destroyed by Israeli strikes00:50
‘Sick with worry’: Scotland’s first minister says in-laws stuck in Gaza00:54
Video shows Hamas militants kidnapping 12-year-old boy00:18
'Now is the time for action': McCarthy addresses attack on Israel02:21
1993: Rabin and Arafat shake hands at White House with President Clinton07:50
Israeli survivor: 'So many emotions at once, adrenaline and fear'04:26
Putting the war in Israel into historical context03:21
Video shows the kidnapping of Shiri Silberman-Bibas and her children by Hamas gunmen00:26
- UP NEXT
Oil prices spike amid conflict in Israel, raising fears of uptick in gas prices01:42
Officials: U.S. military presence near Israel a blunt message to Iran and Hezbollah04:03
Jewish American describes fear of ripple effects after Hamas attack on Israel03:17
McCarthy calls out Biden for doing 'a barbecue' amid Israel conflict02:07
Hamas attacks mark Israel’s ‘greatest losses’ since 1948, says Amb. Dennis Ross05:45
McCarthy puts need for Israel aid ahead of Ukraine: 'Israel is in the middle of a war with nothing'01:12
Play All