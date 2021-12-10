Diners offered gold leaf-covered steak in Vietnam

IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
A Vietnamese hotel restaurant is offering diners the chance to try gold leaf-coated Tomahawk steaks, tapping a wave of publicity after a government minister was caught on camera being fed the dish at a London restaurant.
