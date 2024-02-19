IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Candlelight vigil held for the victims of Minnesota shooting
Feb. 19, 202401:10

  • No sign of missing 11-year-old in Texas but person of interest arrested on unrelated charge

    01:32
  • Now Playing

    Candlelight vigil held for the victims of Minnesota shooting

    01:10
  • UP NEXT

    Another atmospheric river headed to the West Coast

    00:56

  • Florida deputy hailed as a hero for saving 6-month-old from car wreck

    02:12

  • Joel Osteen holds first Sunday service at Lakewood Church since shooting

    01:50

  • Heavier vehicles on U.S. roadways putting strain on guardrails during crashes, study finds

    02:38

  • Police identify 2 victims found fatally shot in University of Colorado - Colorado Springs dorm

    01:23

  • Nikki Haley ramps up attacks on Trump over Russia ahead of South Carolina GOP primary

    02:08

  • Tens of millions under flood alerts on West Coast

    00:57

  • Timeline: Three killed responding to domestic situation in Minnesota

    01:53

  • Questions mount after 2 found fatally shot in dorm at University of Colorado - Colorado Springs

    01:45

  • Fast-moving storm dumps snow across parts of Northeast

    01:48

  • Authorities investigate deadly Virginia house explosion

    02:05

  • ‘We want her back safe': Florida woman missing in Spain

    02:34

  • Virginia firefighter killed in house explosion

    00:45

  • Two found dead after shooting at a Colorado university

    02:08

  • Golden Gate Bridge adds suicide-deterrent nets

    03:40

  • Kansas City shooting survivor speaks out

    01:44

  • Tulsa works to rebuild historic 'Black Wall Street’ a century after massacre

    03:04

  • Fani Willis' father takes the stand at Georgia hearing

    02:08

NBC News

Candlelight vigil held for the victims of Minnesota shooting

01:10

Hundreds of people gathered in front of Burnsville City Hall in Minnesota on Sunday night, for a candlelight vigil to remember the victims of a shooting that killed two police officers and a first responder.Feb. 19, 2024

Get more newsLiveon

  • No sign of missing 11-year-old in Texas but person of interest arrested on unrelated charge

    01:32
  • Now Playing

    Candlelight vigil held for the victims of Minnesota shooting

    01:10
  • UP NEXT

    Another atmospheric river headed to the West Coast

    00:56

  • Florida deputy hailed as a hero for saving 6-month-old from car wreck

    02:12

  • Joel Osteen holds first Sunday service at Lakewood Church since shooting

    01:50

  • Heavier vehicles on U.S. roadways putting strain on guardrails during crashes, study finds

    02:38
Get more newsLiveon

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All