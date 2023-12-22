IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
    Vigil held for victims of the worst mass shooting in the Czech Republic's history

    00:52
    Prague shooting death toll rises to at least 14 people

    02:54

  • Authorities confirm at least 10 people killed in Prague shooting

    02:06

  • How Russia's invasion is helping to strengthen Ukraine's culture

    11:57

  • Ukraine's Zelenskyy hails E.U. accession talks

    00:48

  • Polish Hanukkah candles relit after far-right fire extinguisher incident

    01:20

  • Watch: Polish politician uses fire extinguisher on Hanukkah candles

    01:16

  • Long lines form as Finland closes border crossings with Russia

    00:40

  • Rioting in Dublin after knife attack injures 5 people

    00:39

  • 'It's like sitting in a very boring movie,' Iceland volcano evacuee says

    01:24

  • Dramatic battle video shows Ukrainian raid on Russian trenches near Bakhmut

    01:18

  • Lion spotted on the loose after escaping from circus near Rome, Italy

    00:50

  • Protesters clash with police in Madrid over government deal with separatists

    01:03

  • Germany march for Kristallnacht anniversary shows support for Hamas victims

    00:43

  • Iceland's prime minister supports Women’s Day Off

    01:21

  • Pro-Palestinian demonstration draws large crowds in London

    00:52

  • Deadly shooting in Belgium being investigated as possible terror attack

    02:38

  • WATCH: German lawmakers hold a minute of silence to “remember the victims” of attacks on Israel

    00:31

  • Putin claims Prighozin plane crash caused by alcohol and hand grenades

    01:24

  • Dozens dead after Russian missile strike on eastern Ukraine

    01:32

NBC News

Vigil held for victims of the worst mass shooting in the Czech Republic's history

00:52

People who gathered at a candlelight vigil at Prague's Charles University were trying to make sense of the country's bloodiest mass shooting.Dec. 22, 2023

