IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Rescuers scramble to pull survivors from flattened buildings in southern Gaza's Khan Younis

    01:14
  • Now Playing

    Vigils held in Jerusalem and Tel Aviv for victims of Oct. 7 Hamas attacks

    00:38
  • UP NEXT

    Hezbollah's second in command warns of expanding conflict

    03:08

  • Tensions over Israel-Hamas war on the rise in the U.S.

    03:07

  • UMass student arrested after allegedly assaulting another student at Israel rally

    01:32

  • Inside Israel’s mission to destroy Hamas tunnels in Gaza

    02:31

  • Israeli troops expected to enter Gaza City soon

    03:27

  • ‘We’re the only ones left’: Twin brothers lose family members in Gaza City airstrike

    01:38

  • Where will Israel’s ground offensive go next?

    02:39

  • Families of Israeli hostages protest outside Knesset in Jerusalem

    01:06

  • Watching an Israeli military unit locating and destroying Hamas tunnels in Gaza

    02:02

  • Israeli military forces are expected to enter Gaza City

    04:11

  • House Republicans defend IRS cuts in Israel aid bill

    03:07

  • Obama weighs in on complexity of Israel-Hamas war

    02:26

  • Israeli troops encircle Gaza City with civilians still inside

    02:35

  • Triage doctor says conditions are 'catastrophic' at this Gaza City hospital

    01:38

  • Israeli military video shows Gaza Strip ground operation as it prepares to enter Gaza City

    00:40

  • Pro-Palestinian crowds try to storm air base housing U.S. troops in Turkey

    00:45

  • Dozens killed in Israeli airstrike at Al-Maghazi refugee camp

    01:01

  • ‘We are suffering’: People in Gaza struggle to get food

    01:54

NBC News

Vigils held in Jerusalem and Tel Aviv for victims of Oct. 7 Hamas attacks

00:38

Some 1,400 candles were lit at Jerusalem's Western Wall on Monday in tribute to the 1,400 victims of the Hamas-led terrorist attacks of Oct. 7. In Tel Aviv another vigil took place in Habima Square, where tempty beds were presented in memory of hostages who remain held in the Gaza Strip.Nov. 7, 2023

Get more newsLiveonNBC News Now

  • Rescuers scramble to pull survivors from flattened buildings in southern Gaza's Khan Younis

    01:14
  • Now Playing

    Vigils held in Jerusalem and Tel Aviv for victims of Oct. 7 Hamas attacks

    00:38
  • UP NEXT

    Hezbollah's second in command warns of expanding conflict

    03:08

  • Tensions over Israel-Hamas war on the rise in the U.S.

    03:07

  • UMass student arrested after allegedly assaulting another student at Israel rally

    01:32

  • Inside Israel’s mission to destroy Hamas tunnels in Gaza

    02:31
Get more newsLiveonNBC News Now

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All